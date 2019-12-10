"Now to him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you blameless before the presence of his glory with great joy, to the only God, our Savior, through Jesus Christ our Lord, be glory, majesty, dominion, and authority, before all time and now and forever. Amen." Jude 24-25
The Lord called his humble servant, Ronald Eugene Blythe, to his eternal home on December 3, 2019.
Ron was born on July 25, 1951, in Nowata, Oklahoma to Sam and Mary Ruth Blythe. Growing up in Nowata held many fond memories for Ron, fun stories, and lifelong friendships.
He attended Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor and Master of Science in Agriculture. Not only did OSU equip him for his life work, it also forged in him a loyal fan of the Pokes and a Cowboy forever.
After graduation, he met and married his lifetime love, Kay. As one, they loved deeply, lived fully and joyfully served their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for 41 years at Tulsa Bible Church.
Ron owned Pinkston's Turf Services, Inc. for 42 years working diligently, earning respect among his employees and business associates for his truthfulness of word, honesty in his dealings, and wisdom of his ways. He was a shining light of whatever you do, do it all to the glory of God.
Faith, integrity, generosity, loyalty and love were a few of the hallmarks of Ron's life. He set the example of Philippians 1:21 for all to see, "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Thankfulness to God is the overriding presence in his family in the midst of this great sorrow as they rehearse God's immense goodness in giving them such a dear loving husband, father, and friend. Indeed Ron was a blessing from God to all who knew him.
His parents, Sam and Mary Ruth Blythe precede him in death. His adoring wife and best friend of 41 years, Kay Blythe, and his beloved treasures his children, Amber Blythe, Callie Gann and husband Mike, and Garret Blythe, survive him in death.
The memorial service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Tulsa Bible Church at 5858 South Sheridan, Tulsa, OK 74145.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moms In Prayer International at P.O. Box 1120, Poway, CA 92074-1120.
