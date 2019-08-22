Ronald Frederic Hanna went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 11, 2019.
Ron was born on June 20,1934 in Takoma Park, MD to Seona and Frederic Hanna.
He graduated from New Smyrna Beach, FL High School and then Georgia Tech University on a Navy ROTC scholarship in Aeronautical Engineering. Commissioned into the Navy, then transferred for flight training and assigned to aircraft carrier USS Midway for 2 tours to southeast Asia. Shore duty was instructing in the tactical fighter unit, now called Top Gun.
He married Margaret (Peggy) Ripley from Yakima, WA on November 10, 1962 in Berkeley, CA.
American Airlines hired him and he flew out of New York for 4 years, followed by Flight Testing for AA in Tulsa. He then became Chief Engineering Test Pilot at AA's headquarters at DFW, Texas. He worked and flew with the Boeing Commercial Aircraft Company on development of the B757 and B767 for American.
After retirement he was active in his church in Arlington and on three organizational boards, Flight Safety Foundation in Washington, DC; Church Ministries Int'l in Dallas and South America, and the Fort Worth Airpower Council, working to support military personnel and families in active duty at NAS Fort Worth, Fort Hood, Fort Sill, and others.
His hobbies included bicycle racing, scuba diving, flying sailplanes, Rotary International and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Chris Richardson and husband, Chuck and their sons, Colton, Garrett, and Wyatt in Tulsa; son, Mike Hanna and wife, Krissy and their sons, Zac and Jace in Parker, CO; brother, Jim in Keedysville, MD; and brother, Bob in St. Augustine, FL.
He was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
We celebrate your life with loving memories and will all miss you greatly.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at 10:00 am in the Asbury Methodist Church Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 3228th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001.
Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
