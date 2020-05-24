Rosalie Ann Temple Brown (Rosie) died peacefully on May 10, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born July 27, 1930 on a farm in Warroad, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charlie, with whom she had 4 daughters. She is survived by daughters, Lisa, Susan, Julie (Chas) and Jennifer; grandchildren, Cassady (Drew), Emma and Jake. She was born to Eugene and Pauline and was the eldest of 6. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin, Dale and Gary and survived by siblings, Shirley and Rich. She was a loving and encouraging champion of many nieces and nephews. Another notable family member is Mulugeta whom Rosie and Charlie sponsored to come to and gain citizenship in the U.S. from Ethiopia.
Rosie was a phenomenal woman. All her life she valued being of service to others. She was endlessly curious and interested in the world. Rosie considered herself a "citizen of the world" and coined the apt moniker "Global Rosie". She was an active volunteer since 1956, when she became an Oklahoma resident. Her volunteer activity had included work in the Tulsa community, the state of Oklahoma, the United States and beyond its borders. She had advocated for many issues and had promoted changes in public policies that have enhanced civil society and public good.
The breadth and depth of her life's work could be seen in both personal and collective ways. From learning to swim at 45 and graduating with a B.A. cum laude in history from TU at 69 to her work on civil rights, the ERA, voluntary integration and education, criminal justice and reform. She was a proud lifetime member and President of League of Women Voters and active in Tulsa Global Alliance where she graciously welcomed international visitors into her home. She brought all of this into her roles as wife, mother and grandmother and essentially brought the world to her family, expanding their horizons and values.
She and Charlie were lifelong members of the Presbyterian church where they initially met in a young singles group in Kansas City, Missouri. Her Christian religion/spiritual beliefs were foundational in her life. This foundation gave her strength and nourishment to take her beliefs into the world. She sought renewal through quietude, contemplation and reflection.
To appreciate Rosie was to taste her homemade rhubarb pie, enjoy the music of Bob Dylan and experience the humor of Prairie Home Companion. All hailed from her home state. She showed kindness and had a warm and engaging smile for others. She and Charlie made a good team with her homemade whole wheat bread and his harvested honey that many friends, young and old, still talk about today.
Her abundant array of friends and family around the world have lost an incredible supporter. She made the world a better place by fearlessly following her hopes and dreams. She will be sorely missed.
The family would like to thank Saint Simeon's and Hospice of Green Country for their outstanding care.
A Celebration of Life is pending. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/rosie-brown/ to sign up for notifications or email us at globalrosie20@gmail.com. In honor of Rosie, donations can be made to the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank, Heifer International, Doctors Without Borders, to name but a few, or any other charity of your choice.
