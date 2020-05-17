Rosella L. Norris, 82, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born Monday, December 6, 1937, in Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton (Mike) Dunlap and Lora Ruth Dunlap; her brother, Ronald Dunlap and her nephew, Steven Ray Dunlap. Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Henderson and her husband, David Henderson of Dallas, TX, Lora Norris of Tulsa and Teri Phillips and her husband, Eric Phillips of Broken Arrow, OK; as well as four grandchildren, Jenna Scott, Ryan Henderson, Elijah Norris and Lauren Phillips; her sister-in-law, Vannoy Dunlap; her niece, Debi Lewis and husband, David Lewis of Broken Arrow, OK, their family, Stephanie and Robert Hughes, their children, Alyssa and Hayden Hughes, Lacy Lewis and her children, Jordyn and Logan Lewis. Rosella graduated in 1955 from Webster High School in Tulsa, OK. Most of her career had been in the Automobile Industry, then retired from AAPG. She was an accomplished bowler winning many certificates awards and trophies. She really enjoyed reading, gardening and her many beloved pets she had through the years. No services at this time. www.garykelleyfunerals.com

