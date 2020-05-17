Rosella L. Norris, 82, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born Monday, December 6, 1937, in Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton (Mike) Dunlap and Lora Ruth Dunlap; her brother, Ronald Dunlap and her nephew, Steven Ray Dunlap. Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Henderson and her husband, David Henderson of Dallas, TX, Lora Norris of Tulsa and Teri Phillips and her husband, Eric Phillips of Broken Arrow, OK; as well as four grandchildren, Jenna Scott, Ryan Henderson, Elijah Norris and Lauren Phillips; her sister-in-law, Vannoy Dunlap; her niece, Debi Lewis and husband, David Lewis of Broken Arrow, OK, their family, Stephanie and Robert Hughes, their children, Alyssa and Hayden Hughes, Lacy Lewis and her children, Jordyn and Logan Lewis. Rosella graduated in 1955 from Webster High School in Tulsa, OK. Most of her career had been in the Automobile Industry, then retired from AAPG. She was an accomplished bowler winning many certificates awards and trophies. She really enjoyed reading, gardening and her many beloved pets she had through the years. No services at this time. www.garykelleyfunerals.com
Submit A Death Notice
Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices by clicking the submit button below until 8 p.m. daily. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or for assistance after 5 p.m., email obits@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8347 daily.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a last name, full name or keywords in the search box. If your search is unsuccessful, first confirm your spelling. Next, try removing the first name, as the person's known name may not be the name on record. For an exact match using keywords, try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase. For broader results, search by date or date-range.. NOTE: Archived obituaries are available back to January 1, 1989.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.