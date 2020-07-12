Rosemary Austria Dempsey Rosemary Austria Dempsey passed away October 16, 2019 at home in Tulsa, OK, after a long battle of congestive heart failure at the age of 69.
She was born in Waycross, GA, on December 18, 1949.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Dianne Hinojosa and husband, Corey; her son, Raymond Dempsey and wife, Jessica; three grandchildren, Casey Hinojosa, Penelope and Leo Dempsey; two sisters, Regina Austria of Zolfo Springs, FL and Naomi Austria Price and husband, Warren, of Tulsa, OK; her ex-husband and friend, Dale Dempsey of Columbus, OH; plus family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Alice Carswell, her step-father, Martin Goetz; and her daughter, Faith Elizabeth Dempsey.
Rosemary lived a full and good life in St. Petersburg, FL; Annette Island and Ketchikan, AK; Sault Ste Marie, MI; Panama City Beach, FL; San Diego, CA; Cheboygan, MI; Green Bay, WI and finally, Tulsa, OK.
Rosemary was raised in St. Petersburg, FL and graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1968. "The Rose" had a variety of jobs including police dispatcher, bookkeeper at various tax and business offices. She also was a cashier at the Miramar Base Commissary, sold clothing in a retail store, and a switchboard operator at Aurora Hospital. Her main focus was being with her children as much as possible. She made many of their Halloween costumes and was a Daisy/Brownie Troop Leader for 4 years.
Rosemary was unique, well informed and could converse on many levels. She loved planting and working in her flowerbeds, calligraphy, scrapbooking, reading, watching crime shows, online solitaire, and sharing stories of her childhood and Harley days. She enjoyed musicals and was a season ticket holder to Broadway shows at the Tulsa PAC. She understood football and was an avid fan of the GB Packers. She planned and prepared delicious meals, mainly home-style southern foods. She was competitive at all games, especially dominoes. Most of all, she was very proud of her children and loved to brag about her grandchildren.
Rosemary loved all animals. Her favorite "little buddy" was Dillon who passed in March of 2016. Her sweetest furr-baby, "Sugar" was at her side always right up to the very end.
At her request, her ashes were scattered (2020) in St. Petersburg in the Gulf of Mexico near the Don CeSar Hotel, where she learned to swim as a toddler.
In her memory, donations can be to any animal sanctuary or animal rescue group.
