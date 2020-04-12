Royce, 92, passed away in Silverdale, WA, March 29, 2020. Born April 5, 1927 in McPherson, KS to Church of the Brethren minister, Ralph Loshbaugh and Katherine Loshbaugh, and had one sister, Mary Elizabeth (Loshbaugh) Studebaker. Graduated in 1945 Fredonia HS; 1949 BA Chemistry McPherson College; 1956 Chemical Engineering Univ. of CA Berkeley. He married his college sweetheart, Bernice Lindstrom in 1948 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Royce was a Chemical Engineer for General Petroleum, the early years of Mobil Oil, which led to many moves with his wife and 2 daughters: Stamford, CT; Hopewell, NJ; London, England; Dallas, TX; Sumatra, Indonesia; and back to Texas. At Mobil Oil Research and Development, he was known for his integrity, diplomacy, expertise and commitment to safety. After retiring in 1989, he moved to Washington state and continued his world travels with Bernice including Antarctica. After Bernice's stroke in 1996, Royce was a gentle and patient caregiver until her death in 2009. He volunteered with AARP Driver Safety training and was Washington State Coordinator from 2003 to 2009. Royce and Bernice were committed to excellence in education and contributed to McPherson College with a gift to help build the Melhorn Science Hall. He is survived by 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Tim Smith and Pat and Don Bostwick. A memorial service is not planned due to the Covid19 pandemic. Burial at Acacia Memorial Park in Seattle. Memories and stories can be shared through Dignity Memorial or thru website www.Mem.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Washington.
