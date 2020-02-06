Jan. 30, 1930-Feb. 4, 2020. Born and raised in Tennessee, Ruby met the love her life Leo Graff in November of 1946. Leo nicknamed her Rusty because of her stunning auburn hair. They married February 21,1947 and moved to Tulsa in 1951 where they made many lifelong friends and raised a family. They were married over 65 years until Leo's death in 2012. Rusty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her. Rusty is survived by her son, Don Graff; daughter, Debbie Case and son-in-law, David. She also leaves behind grandson, Jeremy Case and his wife, Jessica; granddaughter, Jessica Childs and her husband, Jason; 5 great grandchildren, Jacob and James Case, and Kennedy, Carter and Reagan Childs; 2 loving sisters-in-law, Margaret Rice of California, Nancy Rice of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 6, 4:00-7:00 pm, Fitzgerald's Southwood Colonial Chapel, 91st and Harvard. Entombment services to be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Friday, February 7 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice. Additional services information can be found at: www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Ruby "Rusty" Graff
