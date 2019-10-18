Ruford Henderson, former president of the Tulsa NAACP chapter and a longtime north Tulsa community activist, died Oct. 13. He was 72.
A service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Henderson had a long involvement with the NAACP.
He was a founding member and first vice president of the Tulsa chapter and served in various roles and offices, including several years as president. He had also been an officer with the state organization.
Calling for a community-wide response, Henderson spoke out frequently on the economic woes and crime problems plaguing the city’s predominantly African American north side.
He advocated a more aggressive, outspoken approach to engaging city and police leaders, an approach that was not embraced by all other NAACP members.
If his leadership style rubbed some the wrong way, he said once, it’s “because I choose to say things that the white structure is not comfortable with.”
Henderson was especially interested in the youths of north Tulsa.
His daughter, April Henderson, said her father “loved helping kids.”
“Anything he could do for them he would,” she said.
He did gang outreach through Youth Services of Tulsa and was a co-founder of 100 Black Men of Tulsa.
While working to improve the lives of black Tulsans in general, the group specifically focused on reducing gang violence through intervention and prevention.
As Henderson once told the Tulsa World, members targeted “hard-core gang members” in a way that had not been done before.
“We have met behind doors with the gang members and their mothers, with no publicity, to work things out,” Henderson said in 2004.
“People aren’t aware of some of the things we do. We’re successful every time we save one child’s life.”
Survivors include his three children, Andreer, April and Ruford Henderson Jr.; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
