Benjamin Russell Beckham, funeral services were held 2 pm Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Olive First Baptist Church for Benjamin Russell Beckham. Pastor George Brock, III officiated. Interment followed at the Magnolia Gardens Cemetery, Bristow, Oklahoma. Arrangements were under the direction of the Don Smith Funeral Home.
Russell was born at home and grew up in rural Olive, Oklahoma November 20, 1929. He was a graduate of Olive High School and Oklahoma A&M (later OSU) in Stillwater. He married his high school sweetheart, Hilda, and they moved to Isabel, Kansas, then Meade, Hugoton and Manhattan and later to Annandale, Virginia, where he worked in Washington D.C. for Fm H A (Farmers Home Administration). They moved back to Stillwater, where he finished his career and retired.
Later he and Hilda built a new home on the farm (1989), where he was born. They loved t garden both vegetables and flowers. Later Hilda developed Alzheimer'. They enjoyed camping with their children, especially in Ns and he cared for her at home until her death in 2009. He then moved to Cleveland Baptist Village and then Keystone Village in Mannford. His final months were at University Village, Tulsa.
He and Hilda enjoyed traveling and went as far as Hawaii. They enjoyed camping with their children, especially in N.E. New Mexico. Russell was a Deacon at Olive Baptist Church. He was known for his quick wit, excellent memory and working crossword puzzles. He loved to hand out pennies with a cross stamped out and told folks to "Keep Jesus Close." He and Hilda loved to entertain and spent many nights playing dominos with church family. They opened their home to many visiting ministers and evangelists.
He had a shop full of odds and ends of old parts and said one never knows when you might need something to fix something.
He leaves behind three children, Robert (Janice) Beckham, Mannford, John Beckham, Sapulpa and Deborah (Robert) Matthews, Morristown, Tennessee. Many nieces and nephews, four grandsons, ten great-grandchildren. He was admired and loved by many and will be greatly missed by family and many friends. parc1@sbcglobal.net
