Russell Van Upton, Jr. October 30, 1924 ~ October 7. 2019 Russell "Bud" Van Upton, Jr., 94, of Oklahoma City, OK passed away in his sleep on October 7, 2019. Bud was born on October 30, 1924 in Tulsa, OK, to Russell and Jessica Upton. Bud was a WWII Veteran and was very proud to have served his country. Aviation was his passion, and for over 30 years Bud owned and operated multiple aviation related businesses. He had multi-jet engine rating and Airplane and Power Plant licensing. Bud was a member of Experimental Aviation and the Quiet Birdman Society. In his later years he served an Honor Guard with the Livingston VFW. Bud was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Bobbie; 1 son, Russell Joseph Upton; 1 daughter, Julie Spaan and husband, Michael; 1 granddaughter, Leslie Hamby and husband, Matt; and 2 great granddaughters, Lily and Lyndi. Memorial services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Christ Our Redeemer Anglican Church, 204 SW 104th, Oklahoma City, OK.
