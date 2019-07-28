Ruth Helen (Doode) Blazer passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born in Shidler, Oklahoma on April 28, 1923 to Harry and Ruth Merle Fischer. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma, where her dad owned a bakery. At a very young age, she became an accomplished accordion player and performed in Pawnee Bill's Wild West Show rodeos.
At Oklahoma A&M (OSU), she was a performer in the Student Entertainment Bureau traveling a six-state area representing the school. Gene Autry performed at OSU and Doode was selected to accompany him. While at OSU, she met James Blazer Sr. whom she married during World War II and he served with the Army Air Corps in Italy. When he returned, they moved to Tulsa and raised four children.
Doode and Jim were long-time members of Asbury Methodist Church, where she and Jim started The Friendly Visitors Program. She volunteered at Methodist Manor and was a chapel volunteer at Hillcrest Hospital, and was frequently the pianist for church at both Asbury and Town Village. She and Jim were supporters of The Little Light House and Christ for Humanity in Tulsa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and their son, Robert. She is survived by her four children, James Blazer Jr., Stephen Blazer, Laurie Mahan, Nancy Edwardsen; her sister, Jeanine Echohawk; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Millennium Hospice & Home Health, and all the staff and residents at Town Village for their kindness and care for Doode.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 31st, from 12-7 pm, at Moore's Southlawn and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1st, at 2:30 pm at Asbury Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doode's name to The Little Light House, 5120 East 36th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74135. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
