Ruth Jane Hicks Huffman passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Tulsa, OK and was born on September 9, 1921 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to William and Margaret Hicks. She was the newest member of a proud Cherokee family. Ruthie spent her early childhood in Tahlequah, but soon the family would relocate to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Ruthie would make lifelong friends.
Ruthie graduated from Tulsa Central High School and would go on to attend a finishing school at Gulf Park College in Mississippi. Upon graduation, Ruthie attended the University of Illinois. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and had the distinction of being voted the best legs on campus. Upon graduation and with the war on, Ruthie joined the Red Cross and started her training in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Ultimately she was sent to the rehabilitation hospital on the W.K. Kellogg Estate in Battle Creek, Michigan. It was there she met a young Captain Robert A. Huffman, Bob to his friends.
Bob and Ruthie were married on December 30, 1946 and the adventure began. They returned to Battle Creek but soon Bob retired from active duty and the couple were off to the University of Arizona for Bob's legal education. It was in Tucson their son, Bob, Jr. was born. Soon the family was off to Tulsa and the family grew with the arrival of Peggy, Bill and Kay.
Ruthie was active raising a family but devoted her time to the Tulsa Opera, First Presbyterian Church and numerous golf tournaments. Ruthie spent over two decades as a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, putting in over 9,800 volunteer hours. Most important was spending time with her friends. Ruthie had an open invitation to stop by at 5:00 and have a glass of wine. Ultimately, Ruthie moved to Montereau and her invitation remained open and extended to her new friends at the dinner table.
Ruthie was predeceased by her husband, Bob, Sr. and is survived by her sister, Kay Waltman of Lake Forest, Illinois; her children, Bob, Jr. (Lisa), Peggy (Tom), Bill (Susan) and Kay (Bobby); 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and her canine companion, Zippy.
Ruthie was loved by many and will be missed. The Family would like to thank the team of caregivers at Montereau, especially Debbie. There will be a private family service and a memorial service for Ruthie at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
