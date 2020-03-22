On March 18, 2020, Ruth Jorgensen Sowards, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 83. Ruth was born on April 8, 1936 and was preceded in death by her mother, Lavina Elizabeth Jorgensen; her father, Dwight Jorgensen; and her brother, Loren Jorgensen. Ruth grew up in Oklahoma City and was native to Oklahoma. She spent most of her life in Tulsa, Oklahoma and lived overseas in France in the mid 1960's. Ruth attended the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and received degrees in Accounting and Business Administration from Oklahoma State University in 1982.
Ruth married Al R. D. Sowards in November of 1957. They met on a blind date in 1955. For many years Ruth worked as an accountant for Amerada Hess and Toyoda International, before becoming an executor and trustee for the Paul and Helen Sisk Charitable Trust. Ruth's passion was supporting the Tulsa community with time, talent and treasure. She and Al have served and supported many Tulsa organizations with special advocacy for the physically challenged, abused women and children, and those in need of a hand-up in life. These organizations include: Tulsa Panhellenic, Tulsa Arts and Humanities Council, DVIS, The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Tulsa Philharmonic, Parent Child Center, Guardian Angels, and many others. Ruth was a long-time member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, the Asbury Senior Choir and the Seekers Community Class. She loved art and often said that it "filled the soul".
Ruth lived by the axioms of "you can accomplish anything you set your mind to" and "treat others as you would like to be treated". She loved to cook and learned French cuisine at the Julia Child's E'cole des Trois Gourmandes and the Cordon Bleu cooking school in France.
Ruth loved to travel with her family and friends. Several international trips and cruises with emphasis and time spent in Europe. She is survived by her husband of over 62 years, Al R. D. Sowards (Tulsa, OK); three children, Elizabeth Ruth Price (Vienna, VA), David Sowards and daughter-in-law, Debi (Tulsa, OK), Jennifer Jones and son-in-law, Douglas (Plano, TX); along with six grandchildren, Kyle Jones, Madeleine Price, Natalie Ruth Jones, Alexandrea Price, Jackson Sowards, and Lukas Sowards. The grandkids will miss their "Meme/Grandma" very much, especially those highly competitive games of gin rummy and her world-class "sugar cake" and peanut butter cookies.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parent Child Center of Tulsa, DVIS or the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.
