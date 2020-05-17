Ruth Marie Cerny passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 66. She was the cherished mother to her son, Aaron, his wife, Carolina and her daughter, Brittany. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jack, and her brother, Don Burns and his wife, Linda. Ruth was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Elmo and Mavis Burns. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Bobby.
Ruthie graduated from Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa and attended Tulsa University. She worked as an engineering assistant at Amoco and taught preschool at the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Tulsa for 15 years. Ruthie was a kind and generous person. Family life was the most important part of her life and she was always a calming presence to her husband and children. She was a juvenile diabetic and managed the disease for 50 years. She had the heart of a lion and never complained and met life's challenges with unwavering grace and gratitude. She was funny, smart, forgiving, caring for others before herself, and lived every moment as if it could be the last. She was so loved by all of her "little ones" at the preschool. To Ruthie, every day was a blessing. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Jack and Ruthie moved from Tulsa to Atlanta in 2007 where she quickly engaged in her new church and with her new friends. She loved Atlanta but always stayed close to her Tulsa roots and her Tulsa friends. We grieve but not without hope, we will see her again one day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.