Ruth Sanger Johnson, 75, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019, in Tulsa.
Born January 8, 1944, in Picher, OK, to Walter Bailey Sanger, M.D. and Geraldine Gallagher Sanger, she was the fifth of seven children. She graduated from Tulsa Edison High School in 1962 and the Hillcrest School of Nursing in 1965.
She loved to play bridge and tennis nearly all her life, and always enjoyed spending time at the lake. She was an avid reader and loved true crime stories in books and television shows. She always enjoyed spending the holidays, especially Independence Day and Christmas, with family and friends. She loved America!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Houston Sanger; and her first husband, Ralph H. Smith. Survivors include her daughters, Stephanie (Ray) Bingham, Tulsa and Shelley (Dwight) Durant, Jenks. Also surviving are grandchildren, Connor (Maribel) Pritchett, Caroline Pritchett, Elise Bingham, Beau Bingham, Sha'Lee Sherrod and Bailee Durant; great-grandson, Grayson Pritchett; sisters, LeEtta Sanger Sprackling, Judy Sanger Littleton, Suzanne Sanger Taylor; and brothers, John G. Sanger and Philip Sanger; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog, Sophie.
She will be remembered by her wide circle of loved ones as a funny, bright and loyal friend, always willing to offer counsel and advice to anyone who asked.
A graveside service will take place 11 am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery, 9101 S. Harvard in Tulsa. Chaplain Sam Garner will officiate. A celebration of her life will follow in the banquet room at Freddie's Bar-B-Que and Steakhouse, 1425 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
