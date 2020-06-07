Ryan Way was born in Tulsa on March 31, 1984 and he passed away on June 2, 2020 while in the hospital.
Ryan grew up in Tulsa attending school at Marquette School and Bishop Kelley High School. He received his undergraduate degree in Finance and his MBA from the University of Tulsa where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
He began his career in the oil and gas business with Sampson Resources Company in Tulsa and later moved to Oklahoma City for a short while to work for Chaparral Energy. He loved almost all sports and enjoyed spending time with friends watching sports and participating in fantasy football.
Ryan was an intelligent young man with a happy, sweet disposition and we will miss him every day. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Kauffmann (Larry Evans) of Tulsa, OK; his father, Robert Way (Joni Way) of Norman, OK and Dallas, TX; his brother and sister, Charles Way (Heather) and Shannon Wyche (Paul) of Flower Mound, TX; step sisters, Katharine Kaden (Mike) of Dallas, TX and Emily Bates (Jason) of Flower Mound, TX; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins; and rescue dog, Ozzy; and many great friends.
Donations to your favorite animal rescue organization in Ryan's memory would be appreciated.
