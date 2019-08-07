Sally Bright, 84, died August 3, 2019. Born in 1935 in Tulsa to Jane Sheppard and William Clark Johnson, she attended schools in Tulsa. She earned an MA from the University of Tulsa in 1974. Sally taught at Edison High School and retired from Tulsa Community College, where she taught composition and American literature. She won numerous scholastic and teaching awards. For 27 years she also wrote the newspaper column "Our Lively Language". She was a member of Central's Class of '53, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bixby, Friends of TCCL, and Osage Hills Chapter of NSDAR. She is survived by her husband, Hugh H. Bright; sons, Mike Castleberry and his wife, Helen, Broken Arrow, Keith Castleberry and his wife, Vicki, Collinsville, Don Bright, Tulsa, and Joe Bright and his wife, Cathy, Broken Arrow; as well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bixby, Saturday August 10, at 11:30 a.m. after private burial in Green Hill Cemetery, Muskogee. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Trinity or Tulsa City-County Library. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
