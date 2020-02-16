Sam Chandler, a resident of Tulsa, passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born September 24, 1937 to Wiley Wilburn Chandler and Anna Kathern White in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He was the eldest of three siblings, Annie, Billie Jean and Susan. Sam attended school in Muskogee and graduated from Muskogee Central High School in 1955. Soon after high school, Sam enlisted with the United States Navy and served for 2 years. In October 1958, Sam met Barbara Stouffer and they eloped on January 3, 1959 in Kansas City, Kansas. They settled down in Tulsa and raised three children. After his first marriage ended in 1992, Sam met Vicki Drake in 1996 and they married in 2003. Although they divorced in 2007, they remained very close until his death.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Kathern, and his grandson, Joshua Aaron Chandler. He is survived by all of his siblings; his children, Danny Chandler, Cristy Chandler and Dave Chandler (and his husband, Jeff Chandler); his grandchildren, Kim (and her husband, Justin), Sam, Jacob, Taylor, Oren, Dade and Josephine.
Sam loved football (playing in high school, coaching as a young adult, and viewing in later years) and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family simply requests that you offer your favorite memory of Sam Chandler (www.floralhaven.com) so that his memories can be savored and cherished for years to come.
