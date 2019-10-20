Sandra Lee "Sandy" Eckenfels, 80, of Tulsa passed away this Tuesday, 15 October, 2919 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 21 May 1939 she was the first-born daughter of Helen and Richard Colborn, followed 17 months later by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Ann (Slivka) and 17 years later by her youngest sister, Vicki Lynn (Still). The family resided in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1959, Sandy married Daniel Joseph Eckenfels and settled near his family in Elyria, Ohio, where they had 4 children: Danette Marie Goyer and Mark Allen Eckenfels, both of Owasso, Michael Richard Eckenfels of Skiatook, and Timothy Lee Eckenfels, of Sydney, Australia. In 1969 the family relocated to Tulsa, where they have resided since. Over the years the family has grown to 27 members, including 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Sandy was a popular and much loved school crossing guard at Salk Elementary, a talented seamstress, a dedicated and loving wife and mother, and in her later years a clerical assistant to the family-owned business, R.W. Holland, Inc. Since 1970, she and her husband have been members of The Church of the Resurrection. A viewing will be held this Sunday, 20 October, from 2pm-6pm at Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave. A, Broken Arrow. The funeral service will be held on Monday, 21 October, at 1pm at The Church of the Resurrection, 4804 S. Fulton Ave., Tulsa. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations are made to The Social Justice Fund, The Church of the Resurrection, 4804 S. Fulton Ave., Tulsa, OK 74135.
