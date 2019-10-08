Sandra Kay Beard passed peacefully at home on October 5, 2019. She was born October 10, 1944 in Houston, Texas and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma by her grandparents, Martha Louise and Samuel Griffith.
Sandy Beard became known as "the salvage queen" when she and her husband, Tulsa police officer, J. Tom Hunter bought C&H Auto Salvage in 1972.
She married the salvage icon, Buddy Beard, in 1979 and continued to build a business empire and spent her time traveling and collecting planes and trains and numerous antiques. They operated Square Deal Auto Salvage until 2006.
Later in years, Sandy met the love of her life, Ron Langston. Her days were spent as the family's matriarch to daughters, Stormi G. Hunter and Dawn K. Hathcoat (and husband, Eric), and spoiling her grandchildren, Cole Mendenhall, Jax Mendenhall, Princy Mendenhall and Greyson Hibbs.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 14th and South Boulder Avenue, Tulsa with interment at Floral Haven Cemetery, in Broken Arrow. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
