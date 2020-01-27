Reginald “Reg” Green, a longtime Sapulpa mayor and city councilor, died Sunday after an illness. He was 74.
Services are pending with Smith Funeral Home of Sapulpa.
Green is survived by his wife, Carolyn Green, and son Ryan Green.
Reg and Carolyn Green met at Sapulpa High School and married in 1967. He retired as director of sales at Control Process Systems in 2017.
First elected to the City Council Ward 4 seat in 1996, he became mayor in 2011.
Former state Sen. Ted Fisher, who knew Green through the Junior Chamber, said he got him involved with city government. Fisher described his friend and colleague as a tireless and thoughtful leader who was never concerned with himself, even in the last weeks of his life with a city bond issue on the line on Jan. 14.
“Under his leadership we passed a $40 million bond issue,” Fisher said. “He was in the hospital and couldn’t even vote, to his chagrin. He hated it that he couldn’t even get out of the hospital and go vote.
“He was so intent on passing this bond issue, and through his leadership it did.”
Green had attended Northern Oklahoma College on a football scholarship and tried his best to have his son follow in his athletic footsteps. Ryan Green, however, wasn’t exactly itching to continue the family dynasty on the field.
There was an ill-fated attempt at Little League baseball that ended only after Reg Green fielded a team of players deemed not quite good enough for other squads.
“We didn’t have that one good kid that would turn the team around,” Ryan Green said. “It was just all of us hiding in the dugout talking about video games. We lost all but two games through the mercy rule.”
Through it all, Reg Green had his son’s back. In a striking twist, he managed to get his son and some of that team into a bowling league that yielded a few trophies.
One of Ryan Green’s fondest memories of his father has nothing to do with public service or sports, though. As a child, Ryan often stayed up reading past his bedtime and perfected the art of pretending to sleep in the early hours. Once he stayed up all night, and with 50 pages left in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, he forgot to play possum when his dad got up to get ready for work. Green only sighed at his son’s excitement and told him to finish the book.
Although Green knew nothing about hobbits or Sauron, he listened to Ryan wax rhapsodic about the series’ climactic ending over doughnuts before work that day under one condition: That Ryan would go back to bed and stay there.
Whether in the dugout or City Hall, Green was there for those who needed him, going so far as to personally go out to check if someone called in a downed tree or other issue in town. His son said it was just who he was.
“He was wildly supportive of me his entire life,” Ryan Green said. “But that’s not unique to me. He was supportive of everyone. He was the kindest person I ever knew, and he had this belief in kindness that brought the best out in anyone that was around him.”
Featured video
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.