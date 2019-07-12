Sara Louise Disney, 31, of Broken Arrow, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Sara was born in Tulsa, OK on March 11, 1988 to Ed and Carolyn (Heldenbrand) Disney, along with her twin sister, Emilie Marie.
Sara attended Union Public Schools where she graduated in 2006. She studied photography at OSU Okmulgee as well as Tulsa Community College. Sara was an artist who enjoyed self-expression through a variety of mediums. She found identity in advocating for health care legal reform at the state and local level.
Sara is survived by her father, Ed Disney of Tulsa; and her siblings, Brandon Disney of Tulsa, Mike Disney of Manhattan, KS, Alison Anderson of Owaaso, and Emilie Disney of Tulsa.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church (Chapel) in Tulsa.
