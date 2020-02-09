Sara L. Fixmer, of Springdale, Arkansas died on January 30, 2020. She was born December 18, 1939 in Salina, Oklahoma. She and her husband, Tom lived in Tulsa and Bixby, Oklahoma, most of their married life. She moved to Arkansas in 1996 and retired in 2001. Her working life was a varied one beginning at age sixteen as a secretary upon graduation from high school. Other positions she held included personnel manager, administrative assistant, accountant and treasurer.
She received a B.S.B.A. degree from the University of Tulsa in 1983 and worked as a partner in business with her husband from 1985 until 1994. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Springdale and volunteered at the Bread of Life and was trained as a Stephen Minister. Upon retirement she became a Master Gardener, volunteering at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and various parks, took classes and bridge lessons at OLLI, played bridge and Canasta with the Newcomers group, enjoyed SONA and Broadway plays, jazz concerts and comedies at Walton Art Center and great exhibits at Crystal Bridges.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Michael Victor of Murphy, Texas. Grandchildren surviving are Lauren, Cassie and Ryan Victor, Stephanie Jaynes Mathis, (husband Dustin) and Alex Jaynes and a great grandchild, Scarlet Mathis. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, along with many friends and extended family. She gives special thanks to the Buchanan clan for sharing their life with her, especially to Carrie and Marilyn for the endless and zany fun wherever we were and whatever we did, and to Lonnie and Kim for always being there as well as to Steve Jaynes and Diane King for taking on Guardian/financial duties.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Fixmer; daughter, Audrey Fixmer Jaynes; son, Kristopher Shawn Fixmer; her parents, Alva and Cassie Rutherford; brothers, Wayne and Dale Rutherford; and sister, Doris Woods.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Inurnment 10:00 AM, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Memorial Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Circle of Life Foundation or First United Methodist Church Foundation.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.nelsonberna.com
