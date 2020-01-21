Services honoring the life of Sarah Mae Slankard will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Arrow Heights Baptist Church, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Burial will take place prior to the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Sarah was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 28, 1927 to James Alfred and Orpha (Brannon) Ward. Sarah passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 92.
Sarah graduated from Jenks High School and went on to attend college. She worked for Stanolind Oil from 1946-1950 and moved on to Braden Industries as an Accounting Clerk from 1966-1991. She was a member of the Arrow Heights Baptist Church since 1964. She was also a member of the Society of Professional Business Women. She loved gardening and working outdoors and being around water.
Sarah married Roy Slankard and they were blessed with three children. Sarah was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her family and loved spending time with them.
Sarah is survived by: children, Janice Boyd and husband, Charles of Broken Arrow, OK, Darrell Roy Slankard and wife, Tina of Pensacola, FL, Robert Earl Slankard and wife, Lori of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren, Katie Eades, Nicolas Slankard, Lance Boyd and Jane, Chase Boyd and Kellie; great grandchildren,Zach, Shae, Lauryn, Hunter, Emma; siblings, Frances Yager, Broken Arrow, OK, Everett Ward, Springfield, MO.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cecil Ward and Byrl Ward; sister, Florence Watson; grandchild, Erin Slankard; husbands, Roy Slankard and George Inman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.