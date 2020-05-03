Scott Lee Hall, 65, passed away April 13, 2020, member of First Baptist Church, Tulsa. Scott loved riding motorcycles and restoring both motorcycles and antique cars and was an early president of A.B.A.T.E., a motorcycle rights organization. He was preceded in death by parents, Lee and Nina June Hall and is survived by wife, Mary Ann "Sunnie" Hall; son, Harley and wife, Shannon of Broken Arrow; daughter, Sara of Arvada, CO; brother, Craig and wife, Amanda, Owasso; 2 nephews, Garrett, Owasso, Eddie, Houston, TX; 1 niece, Kristin, Owasso; 13 grandchildren; and numerous friends. He will be sorely missed. His body was donated to OSU Medical School and a Celebration of Life will be around Memorial Day.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

