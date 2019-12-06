Calvin McKee, former president of Warren Petroleum who during World War II jumped out of airplanes on missions for an Allied intelligence unit, died Saturday, Nov. 30.
A funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
McKee was featured in the Tulsa World’s World War II Veterans Remember series and book.
A Tulsa native and graduate of Marquette High School, McKee left the University of Tulsa and its engineering program in 1942 to volunteer for the Army, going on to serve in an airborne intelligence unit.
McKee’s job was to parachute into an area and gather information on enemy weapons, troops and commanders. He saw action in Sicily, Italy, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany, and in five total campaigns, receiving a Bronze Star for valor. McKee later was commissioned an intelligence officer, reaching the rank of first lieutenant.
Returning to Tulsa after the war, McKee graduated from TU in 1948. He joined Warren Petroleum that same year as an engineer.
In 1956, he became chief engineer, and for the next two decades would travel the globe, leading projects in Kuwait, Venezuela and Canada, as well as a massive gas-processing project in Iran.
He returned to Oklahoma in 1977 as president of Warren, a post he filled until he retired six years later.
In his spare time, McKee was a champion competitive shooter, and was a member of the Oklahoma State Skeet Association Hall of Fame.
McKee received a number of honors related to his WWII service.
The Calvin C. McKee Student Veterans Center on the TU campus is named after him. He was also recipient of the French Legion of Honor medal as one of the veterans involved in the liberation of France, as well as the Congressional Gold Medal. For the latter, he and other Army intelligence veterans were presented the honor for their contributions to winning the war.
McKee was further honored by his alma mater, receiving its Distinguished Alumni Award. He was also named to TU’s Engineering Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his six children, Chris McKee, Gary McKee, Kirk McKee, Anne McKee, Brian McKee and Lynn McKee; 12 grandchildren; and three siblings, Marjorie Kelley, Nancy McKee and Patrick McKee.
