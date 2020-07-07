Sgt. Craig Vincent Johnson, a resident of Broken Arrow, passed away June 30, 2020 at the age of 45. He was born May 19, 1975 to Clyde and Cheryl (Mason) Johnson in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Craig enjoyed reading books, watching movies and fixing things, including cars. He was a member of Christview Christian Church. Craig was able to achieve many things through his service as a Tulsa Police Officer, including becoming a training officer, a sergeant and being instrumental in changing the law on copper theft.
Prior to Craig's passing, he was awarded with the Tulsa Police Department Purple Heart. But most of all, Craig loved spending time with his two sons. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, June and Retha Johnson and George and Margie Mason.
Survivors include: his wife, Kristi Johnson; sons, Connor and Clinton Johnson; parents, Clyde and Cheryl Johnson; numerous other relatives, friends and hundreds of his brothers and sisters with the Tulsa Police Department.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at Floral Haven Rose Chapel in Broken Arrow.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Victory Christian Church in Tulsa.
Pallbearers will be Louis Sitek, Chris Nolan, Peter Hughes, Ken Simpson, Steve Theimer and Bryan Bryden. Honorary Pallbearers will be 1st Shift David Squad.
Full Honors will be conducted by the Tulsa Police Honor Guard and Tulsa Police Pipes and Drums.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to be made to the Tulsa Police Memorial or the American Cancer Society.
Friends may send their condolences to www.floralhaven.com
