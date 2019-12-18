Sharleen Kay Yarroll passed away quietly with her family by her side on December13, 2019.
She was born in Bellefonte, PA on March 9, 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Swartz Jr. and Mary R. Swartz.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond P. Yarroll; her sons, R.C., his wife, Kristen and Ross W. Yarroll. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Logan R. and Ethan M. Yarroll.
She is also survived by her loving brother, Charles F. Swartz III, his wife, Jane of Newtown, PA; brother-in-law, William Yarroll and his wife, Joan of Westmont, NJ; in addition 2 nieces, 2 nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
She grew up in Newtown, PA and attended Lycoming College in Williamsport, PA where she met Ray. She graduated with a BA degree in history in 1965. She and Ray were married in August 1965 and they celebrated 54 years of marriage this past August. Sharleen taught middle school for 3 years prior to the birth of R.C.
In July 1972 her family was transferred to Tulsa with Cities Service Oil Company. After the boys started school, she began working at Jan Markey Gifts. She retired in 2002 when Ray retired from CITGO. Since then she and Ray enjoyed traveling, especially to her brother's home on the Jersey Shore (Her Happy Place). Growing up in the Philadelphia area, Sharleen grew to love the beach.
She loved playing Bridge with dear friends for many years, as well as her monthly Mah Jongg get-togethers. She also enjoyed waking up early to attend her 5:30 am Jazzercize class. Many fond friendships were started at these classes.
With Ray's involvement with Boy Scouts along with her sons and grandsons, Sharleen had a wonderful family of Scouting friends as well.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19th, at the Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel from 6 to 8 pm.
The funeral service will be held Friday, December 20th, at Faith United Methodist Church, 7431 E. 91st St., Tulsa, OK. at 1 pm.
Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.
