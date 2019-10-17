Sharon June Masterson passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Sharon was born in Paris, Missouri, in 1935, to Charles Leslie and Beryl (Conner) Dry.
After growing up in St. Louis and in Columbus, Indiana, Sharon attended the University of Kansas. She joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority with which she maintained a lifelong affiliation.
After graduating Sharon worked for Gulf Oil in Denver, where she met fellow KU graduate, Jim Masterson, the love of her life. Sharon and Jim were married in 1960.
Jim's job took them to Houston, Pittsburgh, Tulsa, and New Orleans over the course of the next 20 years. Jim and Sharon returned to Tulsa in 1981 to work at Drysdales, and resided there for another dozen years. In 1993, they retired to Placitas, New Mexico.
After Jim's passing in 2007, Sharon once again returned to Tulsa, which provided her with closer contact with her beloved grandchildren.
She was actively involved in the community at Montereau, hosting book clubs and bridge games in her home. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Newcomers Club, and the Seekers Sunday School class at Asbury United Methodist Church. In her last years watching live streamed Asbury services from home was very meaningful to her.
Sharon was a stay-at-home mother who enjoyed reading, playing bridge, shopping, and most of all spending time with family. She loved traveling the world. Europe, Galapagos Islands and Cabo San Lucas were among her favorites.
She was an artistic and creative person, who loved to quilt, knit, and cook and bake for her family and friends. Sharon was particularly known for the toffee that she made and gave as gifts during Christmas time to friends and neighbors.
She never met a stranger. She loved to socialize and meet new people, locally and during her travels. Sharon had an open heart which revealed itself to everyone she came in contact with.
Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Masterson; her parents, Charles and Beryl Dry; and her brother, Mike Dry.
She leaves many loving memories with her family: her sons, Bret Masterson and wife, Cynthia, of Seattle, Gregg Masterson and wife, Kerry, of Tulsa; and grandson, Jordan Masterson; granddaughters, Brooke and Blake Masterson; and nieces, Courtenay Dry, Rebecca Radovich, and Jessie Dry.
Memorial services will be held October 18th at 2:00 P.M. at Asbury United Methodist Church. Sharon will be laid to rest at a private interment ceremony next to her husband, James, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to Asbury United Methodist Church www.asburytulsa.org/resources/giving/
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
