Shirley Ann Griffith was born May 23, 1930 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the parents, Roberta Daisy (Hamm) and Ferdie A. Childers. Shirley passed away February 3, 2020. She grew up in Tulsa and attended Will Rogers High School where she graduated in 1948. Shirley attended Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She obtained an Associate's Degree after which she moved back to Tulsa and worked for the Mid-Continent Oil Company. Soon thereafter, Shirley was a contestant in the Miss Tulsa pageant.
Shirley and F. Ivan Griffith were married on August 29, 1952. They moved back to Stillwater where Shirley was instrumental in supporting her husband, Ivan during his 5th year at OSU while he was pursuing his degree in Architecture.
During the 1960s and 1970s, Shirley was active in the Tulsa Garden Club where she won many awards for her floral arrangements. Both Shirley and Ivan were active in the Boston Avenue Methodist Church where they led a weekly Home Builders Bible study class, sponsored the Roundtable class, and followed by teaching the Heritage class. The couple built a family cabin together on Grand Lake where she loved fishing, planting flowers, feeding the many different species of birds and just enjoying the lovely and peaceful view of the lake.
Shirley was a top-notch cook and prepared many delicious and memorable meals for the family. The family could always count on Shirley to have a fresh home cooked meal on the table for supper every night, and the family always looked forward to her freshly baked deserts too. Shirley was well-known for her holiday Christmas candies that she made in vast quantities for the family and for Ivan to share with his co-workers and other workers at the various construction projects around the city of Tulsa.
Shirley was blessed with three children, Scot, Neil and Carol Griffith. She selflessly spent countless hours shuttling her children to their various schools, sports (ice hockey, baseball, football and synchronized swimming) and dance events over the years. Shirley supported the various elections as a poll worker assisting voters with their ballots.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Roberta and Ferdie Childers. Shirley is survived by her husband, Ivan 67 years of marriage; son, Scot (grandchildren, Kelli Griffith-Keady and Kerri Koller) and his wife, Debbie Griffith; son, Neil Griffith (grandchildren, Austin Griffith and Jack Griffith); daughter, Carol Griffith; and 7 great grandkids.
On Saturday, February 8, a small graveside service was held at Memorial Gardens at 51st and Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please take this opportunity to hug your loved ones and if possible, make a contribution to a charity of your choice. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
