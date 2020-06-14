Shirley Joan Batchelor passed away in Dallas on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the age of 87. Daughter of Edgar Lloyd Vaught and Beulah Fowler (Vaught), Shirley was born in Los Angeles and moved to Tulsa during World War II. She graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1951 and in 1955 with a BS in Business Administration from Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State). She worked in the late 1950's for Service Pipeline in Tulsa and the French Embassy in Honolulu, volunteering as a docent at Gilcrease Museum later in life. In 1966, she married Robert Kinnaird Batchelor at First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. They enjoyed thirty-eight years of marriage until Robert's death in 2004. A rich social life involving the Presbyterian church, PEO, bridge, and numerous friends made her love Tulsa. Her wit, liveliness, and strength made her in turn beloved by many. For the past four years, she had lived near her daughter and grandchildren in Dallas. She is survived by her son, Robert Kinnaird Batchelor, Jr., 51, his wife Sari, and his children Nate (18) and Sage (14) of Savannah; her daughter, Joan Marie Dunson, 47, her husband David, and her children Abby (14) and Paige (12) of Dallas; as well as by her sister Betty's children, Michael Hardy, Elisa Patton, and their families. Donations may be made in her name to Gilcrease Museum. Her wish is to have her ashes scattered in Hawaii by her children.
