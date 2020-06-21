Shirley S. Cole passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on August 28, 1934, in Shreveport, LA, to J.W. "Bill" and Gladys Schmotzer.
Shirley spent much of her early life in the states of Louisiana and Texas as her father pursued his career as a geologist. As a student at Louisiana Tech University, Shirley met James Fred "Chief" Cole, Jr., whom she married in Shreveport on June 1, 1957. Following graduation, Shirley worked as an executive secretary for an oil company, but left the workforce once her children, Lynn (Staggs) and Bruce were born.
In addition to being a kind and warm mother, Shirley was a devoted and loving wife to Fred throughout the course of their 62 year marriage. Their bond was strong and their marriage was a collaborative and loving one. When Fred retired, Shirley said it was her turn to choose where they were going to live and she chose Broken Arrow, OK, so that she and Fred could be closer to her two grandchildren.
Shirley was the heart and soul of her family and she will be greatly missed by them all.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bellarose Senior Living and Avow Hospice for their kindness and care of Shirley. In honor of Shirley's life, donations may be made to All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Louisiana Tech University Foundation in Ruston, or the charity of your choice.
