Oct. 31, 1935 - Nov. 10, 2019
Shirley Jean Acker, born October 31, 1935, the oldest daughter of Robert C. and Ivey J. Johnson, passed away November 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband O.L.; son, Robert Mike Acker and sister, Merle Ann Rhodes. She is survived by one daughter, Janet Irwin; granddaughters, Alexis Irwin, Chelsea Zupfoska and Meghan Irwin; great grandson, Aiden Zupfoska; daughter-in-law, Patty Pugh; sister, Judy Magee; sister/cousin, Carol Sue Curry; brother-in-law, Charles Lowery; and a host of nieces and nephews. She grew up in Berryhill, graduating in 1954. On February 1, 1958, she married O.L. Acker. They were married 52 years. She was a full-time mom after her children were born and served as a Campfire Girls leader for many years. She was an excellent seamstress, making dresses not only for Janet but the entire choir. In later years, she made Elvis Impersonator costumes. From 1993 to 1999, she worked for Bank of Oklahoma. She and O.L. played bridge for many years with the same couples and her Bunco group has played together for 45+ years. Shirley and Judy hosted bus trips with J&S Friends and Family for nearly 15 years.. She was a joy to be around and saw only the good in people. Her smile and infectious laugh will be sorely missed.
