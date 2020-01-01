Sidney Oscar Lee, Jr., family patriarch, passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 94.
Sid was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 6, 1925 in a house in the 2800 block of East 10th Street to Sidney O. Lee, Sr. and Mary Louise Orcutt Lee. He was delivered by a neighbor, Leola Quackenbush, and raised with his sister, Mary Nell, 15 months his senior.
He grew up in the Depression era and went to work at Perry's grocery store at the age of 8. First stocking shelves and cleaning, then at the age of 10 delivering groceries in the basket of his "Liberty" bicycle. At the age of 13 Perry bought a used panel truck and it replaced the bicycle. Deliveries were made all day, every day, except Sundays. Perry would give Sid a cigar from time to time on the condition that it not get back to his mother. Sid would smoke the cigars and stash them in the handlebar of his bicycle for later retrieval. Sid's grandmother, who lived with them at the time, smoked a pipe and was good cover for when he came home at night.
Sid attended Whittier Elementary, Grover Cleveland Junior High, and Will Rogers High School. After graduating in 1943, Sid began working at Douglas Aircraft where he met the love of his life, Ella Maxine Jackson. Initially reluctant, Maxine finally agreed to go on a date with him on the condition that she could bring along three of her girlfriends. One thing led to another and they were finally married on June 23, 1945. Shortly after his 20th birthday because "she would not marry a teenager". They would go on to spend 72 years together.
Sid enlisted in the Marines towards the end of WWII and they began their life together on the Marine base in San Diego. After his discharge they returned to Tulsa, Sid's only home. They had two sons, Dennis and Douglas. During their upbringing, Sid worked for Metal Goods, starting in the warehouse for six years. He then went to Ardun Supply as an outside salesman. During approximately 22 years of employment there he was an outside salesman, sales manager, vice president and general manager. Upon graduation from OU, Dennis and Doug joined him there. On January 16, 1973, Sid, Maxine, Dennis and Doug co-founded Lee Supply. He worked 70-80 hours a week for years and was still in the office every day when he was 92. His pure enjoyment was making a deal. He loved his work and being with others.
Sid and Maxine loved to travel. They visited countries and continents around the world. China, Norway, Iceland, and Africa were some of their destinations. Their travels abroad included two trips to Israel with Pastor Bill and Jayne Mason. Asbury became their church home on March 20, 1983.
Sid was preceded in death by Maxine and his parents and sister. He is survived by Dennis (Jan) and Doug (Renee). He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and three nieces.
A memorial celebration will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Asbury Methodist Church, Mason Chapel. Sid loved life and everyone and did his best to make them love him. He will be missed for his great personality.
Ninde Funeral Directors, Brookside Chapel (918) 742-5556 www.ninde.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.