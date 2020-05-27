Sondra Sue Smith, 79 of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed from this life on Friday, May 22, 2020 in a Tulsa hospital with family by her side. She was born December 4, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to her parents, Dr. Jack Childs and Grace Mildred Nackerud Childs. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Smith and they shared in many, many wonderful years before his passing in 2011.
Sondra was a proud graduate of Will Rogers High School, Class of 1959.
She co-owned General Insurance Agency with her husband, Robert. Upon retiring, she took up her favorite role as "Grammy". She was very involved in the lives of her family members, never missing a game, competition, or recital. One of her favorite past times was baking with her loved ones.
Sondra is survived by: her daughter, Carrie Perkins and husband, Steve of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Taylor Perkins of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister, Karolyn Garland and husband, Jerry of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and many friends and extended family members. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Dr. Jack and Grace Childs; her husband, Robert E. Smith; and brother, Bill Childs.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Services will be live streamed starting at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Please goto the following web address to watch the live streamed service: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/30016
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, 12697 East 51st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74146. www.ocsri.org
