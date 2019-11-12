Sr. Eugenia Brown (Anna Marie Brown). Benedictine Sister and long-time pastoral minister, died on November 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Monastery, in Tulsa. Sr. Eugenia was born on April 5, 1924 in Fletcher, Oklahoma. She entered St. Joseph Monastery in 1944 and professed her vows on June 14, 1946.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Anna (Conway) Brown and her brothers, Rev. Matthew Brown, OSB and Patrick Conway. She is survived by her Benedictine Community and many cousins including Connie Martinez of Lawton and Rose Wathen of Tennessee.
A Rosary will be held in Marian Chapel at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, and the Mass of Resurrection will be in Marian Chapel on Wednesday, November 13, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel 918-585-1151. Please visit www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
