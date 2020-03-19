Sr. Mary Anna (Ursula) Addamus, OSB Sr. Mary Anna (Ursula) Addamus died at St. Joseph Monastery in Tulsa, OK on March 16, 2020. She was born in El Paso, TX on May 16, 1927 to Carmella (Flores) and Palao Addamus. Sr. Anna grew up in New Orleans, LA and entered the Benedictine Sisters at St. Scholastica Convent in Covington, LA on July 5, 1944 and made her monastic profession on February 17, 1946. Sr. Anna earned a BS in Elementary Education from Loyola University in New Orleans and a Master's in Religious Education in 1974 from Notre Dame Seminary in Louisiana. In 1989 the community in Covington closed and Sr. Anna transferred to St. Joseph Monastery in Tulsa, OK. In Tulsa, she served in Monte Cassino School's After School Care Program from 1989 until her retirement in 1999. Sr. Anna then volunteered to teach music to the preschoolers at Instituto Bilingue Guadalupano in Tulsa. Sr. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Bernard Addamus, Lionel Addamus, Clare Addamus, Carmelita Addamus, Constance Chimento, and is survived by her sister, Francisca Falati and nephews, Brian Falati, David Chimento, and Bernard Addamus, Jr. A memorial Mass for her family and countless friends will be scheduled at a future date. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com

