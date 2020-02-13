Stephen Edward Pirnat was in love with life and it showed. Always quick with a joke and eager to embrace a new challenge, he was a thoughtful industry leader, a generous community supporter, a loyal longtime friend to many, and loving husband for 44 years to his high school sweetheart, Betty Pirnat of Tulsa.
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Steve passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68.
Steve was born on July 31, 1951 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the son of Theresa (D'Esposito) and Edward Pirnat. After graduating from St. Joseph's High School in West New York, New Jersey, he attended Villanova University and earned a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Over the course of his career, Steve worked at Ingersoll Rand, Ingersoll Dresser Pump Company, Pangborn Corporation, and Quest Integrated. He served as CEO of the John Zink Company in Tulsa from 2000 to 2009. He was Chairman and CEO of ClearSign Combustion Corporation, based in Seattle, until his retirement in December 2018. From 2014 until the time of his death, he served as Independent Director of the Texas-based AZZ, Inc.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and by Betty's sister, Barbara Mathews.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Pirnat of Tulsa; his brother,Bruce and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pirnat of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey; his niece, Samantha Pirnat of Hackensack, New Jersey; his sister-in-law, Patricia Horgan of Zurich, Switzerland; brother-in-law, Richard Horgan of Belmont, Massachusetts; nephew, Michael Mathews of Palm Harbor, Florida; and many much loved friends both near and far.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 4001 E. 101st St., Tulsa at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 East 91st Street South, Tulsa, will host a viewing on Friday, February 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Tulsa Ballet.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.