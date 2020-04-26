Stephen Micah Littlecrow of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed from this life on April 20, 2020 at OSU Medical Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 42. He was born on October 6, 1977 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Loran Murphy Littlecrow, Jr. and Pamela Louise (Mounce) Littlecrow. Stephen grew up in Tulsa. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School.
Stephen enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He made friends everywhere he went and had a smile that could light up any room. He enjoyed dancing, singing, spreading the word of God and giving to others.
He was preceded in death by his parents Loran Murphy Littlecrow, Jr. and Pamela Louise (Mounce) Littlecrow; his spouse, Samuel Williams; uncle Ronnie Shreve; and cousin Andrea Littlecrow.
He is survived by his siblings, Laurie Littlecrow, James Littlecrow, & Nicole Agee; nieces, Ashley Stockton, Kaci Kennedy, Ellie and Annie Agee. Aunts, Lynne Littlecrow, Danise Shreve, & Becky Phillips; uncles, Lanny Littlecrow, Sr. & Michael Mounce, Sr.
Memorial service will be held at Serenity Funerals and Crematory. The service date and time will be announced at a later date.
