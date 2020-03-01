Stephen Boyd Ramsay was born September 18, 1954 and passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a catastrophic stroke. He was born in Tulsa and graduated from Webster High School in 1972. He then received an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. He traveled extensively in his younger days; always roughing it, mainly up in the Yukon. The outdoors meant everything to him; climbing, hiking, and mountain biking. Steve spent several summers guiding fishing trips in Alaska, occasionally falling out of the raft which earned him the nickname "Otter". Steve retired from the Philbrook Museum of Art in January 2019 after 26 years where he was the Director of Safety and Security. He was insanely good at his job, working many long hours and all special events. Steve's coworkers loved and admired him for his kindness, his humor, and his willingness to go above and beyond. Everyone who knew him has expressed their appreciation for his ability to help those in need and his contagious laugh. Steve loved his family with his heart and soul. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. His sense of humor kept us going through good times and difficult times. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Margaret Ramsay. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Catherine Hackett Ramsay, who laughed with him every day. He is also survived by his wonderful son, William; daughter-in-law, Kristen; and his joyous grandson, Patrick. Steve also leaves behind two brothers-in-law, Mike Hackett (Marylove Thralls) of Santa Barbara, CA and Tim Hackett (Jim Konold) of Raleigh, NC. He also leaves behind his niece, Shannon Hackett (Rob Bowen) of Seattle, WA. He had a large extended family and a herd of friends, particularly his best friend, Mike Avey, who absolutely adored him. Steve is leaving a huge hole in our hearts and we will miss him immensely. His family thanks everyone for their outpouring of love during this very difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4th at Baxter's Interurban, 717 South Houston, from 4-9pm. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice, preferably to outdoor organizations or the American Stroke Association. Services are entrusted to Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service. schaudtfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to the family of Stephen Ramsay, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, April 4, 2020
4:00PM-9:00PM
Baxter's Interurban Grill
717 S Houston Ave #100
Tulsa, OK 74127
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Stephen's Celebration of Life begins.

