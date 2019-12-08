Stephen Christopher Randel passed away at age 50 on October 15, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. He was born October 26, 1968 in Houston, TX to John Thomas and Nancy (Orr) Randel. He grew up in Tulsa, OK and graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1987. He received his Bachelor's degree in Finance from Texas Christian University in 1991. Steve, a CFA, worked for over 17 years for RBC Wealth Management, formerly Dain Rauscher, as a financial executive specializing in the areas of wealth management and fiduciary liability. A beloved son, brother and uncle, Steve is survived by his parents, Tom Randel of Tulsa, OK and Nancy Randel of Asheville, NC; his sister and brother-in-law, Philippe and Amy Rosse; niece and nephew, Eliza and Holden Rosse; and sister, Molly Randel. Stephen's cremated remains have been placed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, TX. For a full tribute, please visit https://cremationsocietyofmn.com.
