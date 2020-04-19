The family of Stephen Matthew Godfrey acknowledges the tremendous loss of a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was born March 12, 1969 in Ft. Meade, MD and passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Tulsa, OK at the age of 51. Steve is survived by his only son, Stephen Matthew Godfrey II (Matt); his mother, Barbara L. Even; his father, Damon L. Godfrey; his brother, Mark Godfrey; his sister, Barbara Wishart; his niece, Whitney Wishart; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Due to Covid19 the family will hold a memorial in honor of Stephen Godfrey at a later date.
