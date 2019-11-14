Steven Mark VanDalsem completed his earthly journey on Monday, November 11, 2019, with family at his side.
Born in Tulsa, OK, January 29, 1960, Steve fully lived the 59 years of his life. He was born to parents, (Norman) David and Barbara (Parks) VanDalsem. Little did they know what an adventure life would be parenting this fearless and free spirit.
Steve retired from a long career in the downtown Tulsa printing industry. He valued good times spent with friends and family and his first loves were hunting and fishing.There was no place he would rather be than immersed in the great outdoors. Whether they were biting or not, any day spent fishing was a good day.
To quote Steve's best friend, Regan Hall, "Steven definitely led a very colorful life."
As a result, Steve leaves many fun and colorful memories for his family: mother, Barbara (Leif) Langbakk, of Tulsa; father, Norman David (Mary Anne) VanDalsem; brothers, Neil (Libbey) VanDalsem, David (Sarah) VanDalsem, of Tulsa; and many more family members and friends.
Viewing and visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Drive. A Celebration of Steven's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made in Steven's name to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/support.
Cremation Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.