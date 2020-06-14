Sue Helen Fleetwood Bennett, 80, of Tulsa, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital after a courageous month-long battle with COVID-19. Sue Helen was born July 15, 1939 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Rex Owen and Susie Irene (Wright) Fleetwood. She grew up in Sallisaw, where her family owned a gift shop and traded livestock. Sue loved horses and was an accomplished barrel racer in her youth. She graduated from Central High School in Sallisaw and attended Northeastern State University.
Sue Helen met her future husband, Sam, in Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church in Sallisaw. Sue Helen and Sam Bennett married on August 26, 1956, just before he left for basic training. Sam and Sue eventually settled in Tulsa, becoming parents to a daughter, Gale. Their son, Rex was born 16 and a half years later.
Sue spent many years as a homemaker while her children were young. She eventually became a licensed Oklahoma Real Estate Agent and took pride in helping her clients find the perfect home.
Sue was a proud and patriotic Army wife and served in numerous volunteer capacities over her husband's career. A tireless volunteer trainer for the U.S. Army Reserve Family Support Group during the Gulf War, she gave support to many families during that difficult time. Sue loved sharing memories of her friends made during this time of her life.
Above all else, Sue was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved time spent with family and being active in her children's lives. Sue was a "second-mom" to several of Gale's and Rex's friends. She was an active volunteer at MacArthur Elementary, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and was known as "Ma Foos" in the Oklahoma foosball community. Sue absolutely loved being a grandmother, and especially enjoyed seeing her grandchildren's individual talents. One of the greatest joys of her life was knowing that her great-grandchildren are thriving.
Sue Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Lieutenant Colonel Samuel E. Bennett (U.S. Army, Retired). Also preceding her were her daughter, Gale Jeanette Clark and her parents, Rex and Susie Fleetwood.
Sue Helen is survived by her son, Rex Bennett of Tulsa and his wife, Stephanie; brother, Jay Warren Fleetwood of Sallisaw and his wife, Debbie; grandson, Aiden; granddaughter, Crystal; nephew, Josh Fleetwood; son-in-law, Steven Clark; and great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, an intimate family service was conducted at the Fleetwood Cemetery near Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in Sue's memory to either of two organizations close to her heart, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma or Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma.
The Bennett family would like to thank the team at Southern Hills Rehabilitation Center for the love and care you provided for our mom. She truly loved each of you and considered Southern Hills to be her home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.