Susan, loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Tulsa, at the age of 83, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Susan was born in Lawton, OK, on April 4, 1936 to Lawrence and Mary Chambers. The family soon moved to Altus, OK and Susan graduated from Altus High School. It was in Altus that Susan met the love of her life and future husband, Ed Adams. Susan graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Susan married Ed in 1956 and they started their 63-year adventure together. Susan and Ed moved around the country before settling in Tulsa in 1969, were they raised their family.
Susan, besides being the greatest homemaker ever, was active in St. Dunstan's Church Altar Guild, Meals on Wheels, Adult literacy programs, PEO Sisterhood and Assistance League of Tulsa. Susan was always known as a great hostess and good friend. Susan had a dry sense of humor that always brought smiles and laughter. Susan was very good cook and always made people feel welcome and loved with her baking and desserts. Susan loved to travel, sew, needlepoint, knit Christmas stockings/blankets, read and spend a fall afternoon with a Dr. Pepper and football game or two on the television.
Susan is survived by her husband of 63 years, O. Edwin Adams; her sister, Jane Kramer and husband, Jerry of Dallas; brother, Larry Chambers and wife, Cheryl of Tulsa; her son, Tom Adams and wife, Molly of Tulsa, daughter, Kathleen Bradshaw and husband, Lance of Tulsa; and daughter, Kristin Johnson and husband, Michael of Dallas. Susan had 3 nieces and 2 nephews, as well as nine grandchildren that will miss their Mimi.
Services will be at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church located at 5635 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK 74136 on Monday, November 25, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or St. Dunstan's Church stduntulsa.org/
