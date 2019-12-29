Susan Elstun Burrow Johnson, age 76, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by family at St. Francis Hospital. She was born November 14, 1943 in Hammond, Indiana, to Frank Henry and Elizabeth (Elstun) Burrow.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Betty. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Denny Puckett, and their children, Kelsey and Logan Hurd, Grant Puckett, Emily and Alex Wilson, and Hank Puckett; daughter and son-in-law, Cassie and Tag Gross, and their children, Cooper Gross and Hagan Gross; and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Hank Burrow and Joel Burrow; Hank's wife, Sandy; and her niece, Kelly and Kelly's husband, Major Patrick McDonald and their 3 children.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Tulsa Meals on Wheels, 12620 E 31 Street, Tulsa, OK 74146. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. Visit www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
