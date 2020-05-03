Susan Beesley Miller, 78, of Carmel, IN. She lived most of her life in Tulsa, OK and Roswell, GA, and moved to Carmel in 2017 to be near family. She was a graduate of Broken Arrow High School, attended Stephens College, and earned her Master's degree from the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur R. Beesley; mother, Pauline Vandever Beesley; and brother, Charles V. Beesley.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Daniel; sons, Jay (JiHyun) and Josh; and two grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield. Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com
