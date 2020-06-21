Susan Euphemia Rolinski peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Rainbow Health Care Center, Bristow, at the age of 79. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Todd Nance officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army. A rosary service will be held 5 p.m., Monday, June 22, at the funeral home.
The daughter of Benjamin Carroll Griffin and Carol Marion (Noe) Griffin was born August 11, 1940, in Oakland, CA. At a young age the family moved to Sand Springs, where Susan attended Sand Springs High School and was on the newspaper staff. She left high school early to serve our country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hawaii and Alabama. After her discharge Susan made her way to New York. While working the ticket counter at a movie theater Susan met the love of her life, Joseph John "Joe" Rolinski. After six months of dating they married at Ft. Jay, Governor's Island, NY. They had two daughters, Carol and Judy "J.T.". They lived in several states during Joe's military career including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, and Alaska; before moving back to Sand Springs in 1977 where they made their home. While living in Alaska, Susan served as the leader for Carol's Camp Fire group. After obtaining her GED, she attended the University of Alaska with credits towards a degree in Liberal Arts. Susan always stayed busy working, loved gardening, and had no problem giving her opinion whether asked or not.
She worked for the Tulsa District Corps of Engineers from 1978 until her retirement in 2004; and was a member of the National Federation of Federal Employees. Susan had a kind heart for all animals. She was known to take in any stray dog that came her way, and also cared for parrots, horses, and goats. Susan enjoyed traveling. She and her daughter, Carol enjoyed a two week trip to England for Carol's 40th birthday, where they enjoyed learning about England's history. Susan loved the opera, and listening to her favorite singers, Mario Lanza, and the Three Tenors. She would blare Mario Lanza louder than most rock concerts. The grands knew better than to ask to change the station or turn it down. Judy and Susan also loved staying up into the wee hours watching old black and white movies and just enjoying each other's company. Many, many times they saw the sunrise together talking about life. Susan loved watching her grandkids get dirty playing outside at her house. She would then throw them in the bathtub with way too much bubble bath. Bubbles often covered the kids and overflowed onto the floor. MeMa didn't mind. They were all having too much fun to mind the mess. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Susan was preceded in death by: her parents; and brothers, Benjamin, David, and Charles Griffin.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 55 years, Joe Rolinski of the home; daughters, Carol Powell of Hopedale, MA and Judy "J.T." Rickman-Charles of Bristow; grandchildren, Raevyn Hill and husband, Jason, Shelby Ariaz and husband, Nick, and Chance Rickman; step-grandsons, Jeremy Powell and wife, Taylor, and Joshua Powell and wife, Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Hill and Carter Ariaz.
Memorial contributions may be made in Susan's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org, Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to the SPCA at www.tulsaspca.org. Leave your memories of Susan and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co
