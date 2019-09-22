September 1, 2019 marked the passing of Suzanne Bowman of Jenks, Oklahoma. Born Suzanne Jude Kindig on March 17, 1959 to Dr. Frederick Eugene Kindig and Marie Matilda (Doyle) Kindig in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Suzanne was raised in Upper Arlington, Ohio and attended primary and high school there as a Golden Bear. Upon graduation in 1977, she began her college career at Kent State University, but ultimately transferred to and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1981 with her degree in Occupational Therapy.
It was in pursuit of this career goal that Suzanne moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma for an internship and met the love of her life, Gregory Thomas Bowman. They were married August 6,1983.
Never one to be confined by societal constructs, Suzanne chose to start her own business and she worked with the fervor of a woman who truly loved her career. She owned and operated her business, Oklahoma Occupational Therapy for nearly 4 decades. She also served her state association in numerous roles that culminated in her election as President of the state association.
There truly are not enough adjectives to describe Suzanne, but she was vivacious, friendly and beautiful. She had two children, Bradford Sterling and Whitney Tempest. They were the lights of her life. She always and only worked to make their lives better, happier, and more fulfilling. Suzanne was the home room mom for each of them in alternating years despite running her own business. The kids played numerous sports and took part in every possible activity, and all while Suzanne was at their sides cheering them on. She was the greatest wife, mother, and grandmother.
She and Greg traveled the world and always had fun. Her effervescent smile told the story and made no one a stranger.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Greg Bowman; son,Brad Bowman and his wife, Kelly; daughter and best friend, Whitney Webb and her husband, Richard; precious granddaughter, Logan; sisters, Pam Kindig of San Diego, CA, Bonnie Toll and husband, Chris of Stow, OH, Gretchen Thomas and husband, Charlie of Mariemont, OH; nephew,Chase Thomas, and fiancée, Hannah; niece, Chelsea Fagin and husband, Adam.
A celebration of Suzanne's life will be held at Floral Haven Funeral Home (6500 S. 129th E. Ave.) at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28.
In lieu of flowers please donate to an organization Suzanne loved, the Oklahoma Aquarium.
