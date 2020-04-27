Our beloved mother, Suzanne Marie Estrada, 75, passed away April 21, 2020. She was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on December 27, 1944.
Growing up, Suzanne lived in Oklahoma, Texas, and Mexico City, Mexico. She graduated from the American High School in Mexico City, Mexico and went on to receive her RN from St. John's School of Nursing and her BSN from OU College of Nursing. She began her career at St. John's as an operating room nurse and worked her way up to administration. A loyal and valued employee for 38 years, Suzanne was well respected in her field.
A loving mother and selfless daughter, Suzanne always put family first. She worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for her family and to support them in their endeavors. In her spare time, Suzanne was an avid crafter and skilled painter - often sharing her work with family and friends alike.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her loving parents, Betty Jean and Edwin L. Bechtold, and her sister, Mary Jane Fahey. She is survived by her children Buddy Estrada and his wife, Susanne of Tulsa, OK; Chris Estrada and his wife, Anglica of Houston, TX; and Lisa Wallace and her husband, Scott of Dallas, TX; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Aberdeen Assisted Living Facility for the loving care they provided to Suzanne. www.floralhaven.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.